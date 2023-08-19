Areas of Coushatta once again put under boil advisory

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Plagued by water issues, Coushatta announces another boil advisory.

On August 19, the town of Coushatta announced another boil advisory for the town’s water system until further notice.

Areas under advisory:

Ashland Road

Springville area going out to U.S. Hwy 71

All of U.S. Hwy 71

Callers have reported losing water once again this morning.

