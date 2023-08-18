Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break in her home, sheriff says

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By John Macaluso and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
THREE POINTS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – A convicted sex offender was shot and killed by a woman while trying to break into her Arizona home last week, officials said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11 shooting at the home in Three Points, just outside of Tucson.

According to the sheriff’s department, Magrum was trying to break into a woman’s home. She told him to leave, but he did not stop.

Officials said the woman then grabbed a gun and fired a warning shot. Magrum then tried to disarm her, and he was shot and killed.

Deputies said the woman was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman, who was not named, is not facing any charges.

Magrum was a registered sex offender on the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s OffenderWatch website.

The website said he was convicted in Utah of attempted forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Magrum was also convicted of aggravated domestic violence in Pima County in 2014. He was sentenced to six months in prison.

