SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students from Wiley College traveled to Shreveport on Friday, Aug. 18 to showcase their various organizations.

The Wildcats are celebrating their 150th year! Check out the video playlist below to see interviews with:

Mr. and Miss Wiley College

SGA President

Marching Band

Debate Team

Choir

