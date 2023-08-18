Vivian man receives lengthy sentence for drug trafficking crimes

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A man from Vivian has been given a lengthy federal prison sentence for drug trafficking.

On Friday, Aug. 18, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown announced Michael Duncan, 46, will spend the next 21 years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Duncan was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote.

Back on Aug. 10, 2022, DEA officers executed search warrants at two houses in Vivian, both of which were being rented by Duncan. The warrants were obtained after law enforcement got info that Duncan had supplied meth that was sold undercover on three separate instances in July and August of 2022. Agents seized the meth supplied by Duncan, then sold, and sent it to a crime lab for analysis. The lab confirmed the substance was methamphetamine.

During the search of Duncan’s two homes, agents found a large amount of meth inside an oven in one of the homes, the Department of Justice reports. In the other home, agents found a backpack in the master bedroom which had inside suspected powder cocaine, meth, crack cocaine, marijuana, and meth tablets. The DOJ says agents also found more than $5,000 in cash. All of the drugs were sent to the crime lab and confirmed as authentic.

Duncan pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2022 to possession with the intent to distribute 50 g or more of meth.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.