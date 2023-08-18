Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new chief

Chris Black, chief of the Texarkana Texas Fire Department
Chris Black, chief of the Texarkana Texas Fire Department(City of Texarkana, Texas)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas now has a new fire chief.

Chris Black, who served as the interim fire chief, is a 26-year veteran of the Texarkana Texas Fire Department, and has now been named its chief. City Manager David Orr made the appointment the week of Aug. 14, pending confirmation by the city council.

“Chief Black is an exemplary leader, and we are fortunate to have such a wealth of experience taking the helm and leading TTFD forward,” Orr said. “I am proud of the work of our firefighters and first responders to keep our city safe and am confident in Chris’ ability to manage this important city function.”

Black started his career with the fire department back in 1997 after graduating as the valedictorian of his class at the Kilgore College Fire Academy. In 2003, he was promoted to driver/engineer and earned the rank of captain. In 2007, he was appointed a deputy fire marshal. Then the following year, he graduated as valedictorian from the police academy at Kilgore College.

In 2010, Black was promoted to fire marshal, then assistant chief in 2013. Black has an associate’s degree in criminal justice administration from Texarkana College, an associate’s degree in fire science from LSU, and a bachelor of applied arts and sciences from Texas A&M University - Texarkana.

“I look forward to leading TTFD and continuing to work alongside quality men and women who show professionalism, pride, and hard work every day,” Black said. “The people who make up this great department are the keys to success, and I’m excited to step into this role.”

There are 72 firefighters who work for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department; they work on three rotating 24-hour shifts at five stations across the city.

