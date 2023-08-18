KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana Aluminum looking to fill 60 positions; job fair to be held Aug. 26

Pay will range from $18 to $24 per hour.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - As a Bowie County, Texas company continues to grow, they’re looking for more employees to grow with it.

There are about 400 people currently employed at Texarkana Aluminum, but Ian Smith, chief operating officer for Texarkana Aluminum, says that number is not enough.

“We are continually looking at growing our employees,” he said.

In 2020, the plant began a $200 million expansion project, and work on the expansion is nearing completion. Smith says the company needs at least 60 additional employees to handle the added workload.

“Most of our equipment is here. We are ready to start rolling, so within the next month, I think most of our equipment will be ready to operate,” Smith said.

Texarkana Aluminum will hold a career fair August 26 for those seeking employment. The event will take place at the plant site, located at 300 Alumax Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pay will range from $18 to $24 per hour.

Texarkana Aluminum will host a job fair Aug. 26, 2023.
Texarkana Aluminum will host a job fair Aug. 26, 2023.(ksla)

“So, we are looking at skills across the board from people operating our equipment, all the way to people managing the technical requirement of this equipment,” Smith explained.

The plant makes flat-rolled aluminum products and sells the product across the United States. Officials with the plant say the new expansion will double the company’s rolling and finishing capacity.

Texarkana Aluminum will host a job fair Aug. 26, 2023.
Texarkana Aluminum will host a job fair Aug. 26, 2023.(ksla)
Texarkana Aluminum will host a job fair Aug. 26, 2023.
Texarkana Aluminum will host a job fair Aug. 26, 2023.(ksla)

Smith says the company hopes to have the new employees ready for training sometime next month.

“We will use some of our existing operators and other trained people to work this equipment and also work alongside people that we are hiring,” he said.

Click here for job opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
April Poitras, 44, was arrested Aug. 15, 2023 for allegedly pointing a laser at a police...
Blanchard woman arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him
Police share video of vape shop robbery that led to deadly shootout
‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working
Caddo Commission
Caddo Parish helps residents of Silver Lake Apartments

Latest News

1 dead in crash on Jewella Avenue
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged
Pay will range from $18 to $24 per hour.
Aluminum plant in Bowie County, TX looking for new hires
"... I understand, that’s their world coming in here to my classroom. And I’m with them for...
A teacher’s day is ‘wild, wild but beautiful’