Texarkana Aluminum looking to fill 60 positions; job fair to be held Aug. 26

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - As a Bowie County, Texas company continues to grow, they’re looking for more employees to grow with it.

There are about 400 people currently employed at Texarkana Aluminum, but Ian Smith, chief operating officer for Texarkana Aluminum, says that number is not enough.

“We are continually looking at growing our employees,” he said.

In 2020, the plant began a $200 million expansion project, and work on the expansion is nearing completion. Smith says the company needs at least 60 additional employees to handle the added workload.

“Most of our equipment is here. We are ready to start rolling, so within the next month, I think most of our equipment will be ready to operate,” Smith said.

Texarkana Aluminum will hold a career fair August 26 for those seeking employment. The event will take place at the plant site, located at 300 Alumax Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pay will range from $18 to $24 per hour.

Texarkana Aluminum will host a job fair Aug. 26, 2023. (ksla)

“So, we are looking at skills across the board from people operating our equipment, all the way to people managing the technical requirement of this equipment,” Smith explained.

The plant makes flat-rolled aluminum products and sells the product across the United States. Officials with the plant say the new expansion will double the company’s rolling and finishing capacity.

Smith says the company hopes to have the new employees ready for training sometime next month.

“We will use some of our existing operators and other trained people to work this equipment and also work alongside people that we are hiring,” he said.

