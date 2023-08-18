Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

SUSLA enrollment open through end of August

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Back-to-school season continues for colleges and it’s not too late to enroll at some universities!

Southern University Shreveport, or SUSLA, still has plenty of time left for students to enroll in one of their many programs. They are accepting applications until August, 27.

Director of The Williams Center for Undergraduate Achievement, Ted Scott, joined KSLA on Friday, Aug. 18 to talk enrollment.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW>>>

SUSLA invites the public to enroll and discusses the courses available.

