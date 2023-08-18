Getting Answers
School-based and mobile health clinics coming to Bossier Schools

By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Schools is making efforts to keep kids healthy this year.

Fleshed-out medical facilities are being developed near multiple Bossier schools, equipped and staffed with certified medical personnel. The schools receiving these facilities are schools within areas that are deemed “medical deserts”.

So far Rusheon Middle School and Bossier High School are getting on-site-based health clinics. Additionally, a mobile health unit will travel between four different elementary schools.

Mobile Unit Campuses:

  • Bossier Elementary
  • Waller Elementary
  • Central Park Elementary
  • R.V. Kerr Elementary

The main goal of the on-site clinics and the mobile unit is to help students keep a good attendance record, helping combat the recent uptick in truancy since COVID began in 2020.

Jason Rowland, the assistant superintendent of administration and personnel for Bossier Schools wants to hold kids accountable for missing school.

“One of the things that we saw during Covid was the excuse, and I use that in air quotes, the excuse of not to come to school, right? And so that excuse has perpetuated since then,” says Rowland. “We need to get away from that. And as parents and guardians, we need to hold our kids accountable for being in school.”

