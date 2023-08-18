Near record breaking heat likely through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Triple digits returned Thursday and it may only get hotter over the weekend. No substantial relief is on the horizon through at least next week. In addition to the blistering hot weather, drought continues have begun to expand and worsen across the ArkLaTex with little to no rain in sight.

An Excessive Heat Warning is back for much of the ArkLaTex today. The combination of triple digit temperatures and higher humidity will push the ‘feels-like’ readings to 110 or higher in some cases. Mainly sunny and dry conditions are ahead as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures across the area will range from 100 in the far north to as hot as 107 in portions of east Texas and northwest Louisiana.

The weekend will bring no relief with additional heat alerts likely. Temperatures will stay in the 100-107 degree range and could near record highs in some areas. No relief is expected at night with overnight lows holding close to 80. More sunny and dry weather is ahead.

As we go into next week we will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential development. However, a large ridge of high pressure anchored just north of the ArkLaTex would likely prevent any impacts locally with the bulk of the moisture being steered into Texas. If we’re lucky a few showers may brush across the far southern ArkLaTex, but most of us will remain very hot and dry. Temperatures early in the week may ease back a few degrees, but still remain above 100 before climbing a little again toward midweek.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

