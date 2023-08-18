Natural disaster legal clinic being held by Caddo Council on Aging

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Citizens will have the chance to get obtain legal information from a professional.

On August 24, at 10 a.m., the Caddo Council on Aging will be hosting a free legal clinic to assist with legal issues that may occur as a result of a disaster. The legal clinic will be held at the Shreve Memorial Library, Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport.

The presenter for the event is Christopher Breaux, a disaster unit attorney with Acadiana Legal.

At the event, senior citizens, caregivers, and the community will have a chance to obtain legal information regarding events like the recent storms in northwest Louisiana.

Tons of damage is being reported from the June 16 storm. (ksla viewers)

Admission is free to the event.

For more information about the Natural Disaster Legal Assistance clinic, call 318-676-7900.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.