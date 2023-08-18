Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man dead after car hits tree on Jewella Avenue

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, a man drove off the roadway, fatally crashing his vehicle.

On August 18, at 5:45 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a major accident report on Jewella Avenue and Sunset Drive.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was heading northbound on Jewella Avenue left the roadway and then hit a tree.

A man, who appears to be in his 20s, was found dead inside the crashed vehicle.

SPD is currently investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
April Poitras, 44, was arrested Aug. 15, 2023 for allegedly pointing a laser at a police...
Blanchard woman arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter
Caddo Commission
Caddo Parish helps residents of Silver Lake Apartments
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him
Man pleads guilty to choking wife while 3 young children stood on other side of door

Latest News

Chris Black, chief of the Texarkana Texas Fire Department
Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new chief
Boil advisory issued for Homer, Louisiana
SUSLA invites the public to enroll
SUSLA enrollment open through end of August
Bossier Schools combats truancy with health clinics
School-based and mobile health clinics coming to Bossier Schools