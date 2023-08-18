Man dead after car hits tree on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, a man drove off the roadway, fatally crashing his vehicle.

On August 18, at 5:45 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a major accident report on Jewella Avenue and Sunset Drive.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a vehicle that was heading northbound on Jewella Avenue left the roadway and then hit a tree.

A man, who appears to be in his 20s, was found dead inside the crashed vehicle.

SPD is currently investigating the cause of the wreck.

