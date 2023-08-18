Louisiana governor candidates gather in Lake Charles for panel forum

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five candidates for Louisiana governor will be gathering at L’Auberge Casino Resort for a panel forum this morning, August 18.

The panel will be hosted by the Chamber SWLA from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All governor candidates were invited to the forum but only five are in attendance:

Sharon Hewitt

Hunter Lundy

Rep. Richard Nelson

Dr. Shawn Wilson

Stephen Waguespack

KPLC will provide a live stream of the panel.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.