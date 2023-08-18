Louisiana governor candidates gather in Lake Charles for panel forum
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five candidates for Louisiana governor will be gathering at L’Auberge Casino Resort for a panel forum this morning, August 18.
The panel will be hosted by the Chamber SWLA from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
All governor candidates were invited to the forum but only five are in attendance:
- Sharon Hewitt
- Hunter Lundy
- Rep. Richard Nelson
- Dr. Shawn Wilson
- Stephen Waguespack
KPLC will provide a live stream of the panel.
