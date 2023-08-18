Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Louisiana governor candidates gather in Lake Charles for panel forum

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five candidates for Louisiana governor will be gathering at L’Auberge Casino Resort for a panel forum this morning, August 18.

The panel will be hosted by the Chamber SWLA from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All governor candidates were invited to the forum but only five are in attendance:

  • Sharon Hewitt
  • Hunter Lundy
  • Rep. Richard Nelson
  • Dr. Shawn Wilson
  • Stephen Waguespack

KPLC will provide a live stream of the panel.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
April Poitras, 44, was arrested Aug. 15, 2023 for allegedly pointing a laser at a police...
Blanchard woman arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter
Caddo Commission
Caddo Parish helps residents of Silver Lake Apartments
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him
Police share video of vape shop robbery that led to deadly shootout
‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
Man dead after car hits tree on Jewella Avenue
Chris Black, chief of the Texarkana Texas Fire Department
Texarkana Texas Fire Department has a new chief
Boil advisory issued for Homer, Louisiana
SUSLA invites the public to enroll
SUSLA enrollment open through end of August