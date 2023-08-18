Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Judge rules Florida law banning some Chinese property purchases can be enforced

A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in...
A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Allen Winsor denied the American Civil Liberties Union’s request to block the state law as it seeks to overturn it. The group is representing Chinese citizens living in Florida.

The law applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. The prohibition also applies to agricultural land.

The ACLU argued the law discriminates against potential homebuyers by nationality. The state argued that the law isn’t discriminatory because it addresses security issues posed by those nations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb...
Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat; all-clear given about 1 p.m.
Minnion Jackson's parents have a tribute to their son in their home.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of high school football player
16-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches; suspect sought
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say

Latest News

Police share video of vape shop robbery that led to deadly shootout
‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working
Arrest warrants were served Thursday in California, Texas and Hawaii, said Robert Tripp,...
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump cancels news conference on election fraud claims, citing attorneys’ advice
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia