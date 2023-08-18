‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday, a group of individuals gathered outside the building to protest last week’s robbery turned homicide.

The DA’s office says they’re not sure why protesters gathered at their office considering the case is still currently in the hands of the Shreveport Police Department.

“Probably about 7 or 8 people, somewhere in that number, and they were basically just kind of standing out,” Ivy Woodard, public information officer, said.

It’s believed the group gathered to protest a double homicide that occurred at a vape shop in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard.

“To protest the DA’s office really doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Woodard said.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say]

On Aug. 12, two customers witnessed three men robbing the store. The customers then exited and went to their truck to arm themselves. When the suspects ran out, the customers engaged them, leading to a shootout.

Two of the suspects — 19-year-old Anthony Lee and 18-year-old Martavious Henderson — were shot and ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

The third suspect fled on foot and has not been identified.

Shreveport police say this video shows the vape shop robbery Aug. 12, 2023, that led to a deadly shootout.

“We’re seeing more and more shootings and more and more crimes, but we’re going to need them to know that the police does the arresting, and our office does the prosecuting,” Woodard said.

The DA’s office says they believe protesters might have been misinformed or unaware of the attorney’s office current involvement in this case.

“I guess the first place they came to is the DA’s office, but that’s a misconception because there are a lot of things that have to happen first before it’s turned over to the office,” Woodard explained.

The case would be turned over to their office if an arrest is made.

Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a shootout Aug. 12, 2023, outside a Shreveport vape shop, killing two of the suspects. Now detectives are asking for help identifying the customers. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Detectives shared surveillance camera videos and photographs in hopes someone can identify the third robbery suspect and the two customers who were in the store at the time of the robbery.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this crime to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

