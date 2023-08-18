KSLA Job Fair
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Fire safety tips from Bossier City Fire Department

Bossier City Fire Department phones lines are back up and running. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As the ArkLaTex continues to deal with extreme triple digits temps and dry conditions, plenty of small grass fires, and some larger wildfires, have ignited recently.

Residents are urged to be vigilant; a stray spark could easily start a fire. Something as normal as grilling could easily go south. Officials are urging people to keep fire safety in mind as this heat wave goes on.

On Friday, Aug. 18, KSLA was joined live by a fire prevention officer with the Bossier City Fire Department, George Craft. He offered up a number of pieces of information about what people should know about the burn ban currently in effect in Louisiana.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

KSLA was joined live by a fire prevention officer with the Bossier City Fire Department, George Craft.

WILDFIRES LEAVE EXTENSIVE DAMAGE IN SABINE PARISH

