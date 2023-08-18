KSLA Job Fair
Fashion designers to showcase designs at 3rd Annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival

The 3rd Annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
The 3rd Annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.(Real Gunkie)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An accomplished Shreveport native is turning the phrase “fashion junkie” into a one-of-a-kind fashion trend.

An upcoming fashion festival is making its third showing in the ArkLaTex on Saturday, Aug. 26. The 3rd Annual Real Gunkie Fashion Festival will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center. Tickets are available for purchase online here.

On Friday, Aug. 18, KSLA was joined live by Tki Francis and Turkessa Fuller, who previewed the show. Francis is a designer participating in the show, while Fuller is a designer and sponsor with BeYouTiful Kreations Boutique.

They talked about how the fashion show came to be, where the designers participating in the show are from, and how to get tickets.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

