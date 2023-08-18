Extreme heat can cause road buckling or blowups

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In the summertime,

When the weather is hot,

You can see the concrete,

The streets are buckling up ...

With apologies to songwriter Ray Dorset and 1970s British rock band Mungo Jerry, this jingle may come to mind when on the roads these days you tarry.

For the heat has been brutal, particularly on expansion joints in area streets. When there’s nowhere else to expand, the only direction to go is up.

Road or street buckling or blowups can be a common issue anytime the ambient temperature gets above 90° Farenheit. We’ve been logging triple digits. And the concrete is even hotter.

So if you’ve been driving on ArkLaTex roads and streets, you might have noticed buckling or other uneasy conditions.

“When you get really hot temperatures like we have lately, that can cause some problems with the roads, causing them to buckle,” KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle explained. “Also, we’ve been dealing with very dry conditions as well. And when you get into drought, that can cause the ground to shift a little bit, and that can also cause some problems with the roadways.”

The Louisiana highway department told us that in this heat, it’s almost impossible to predict where buckling of concrete roads could occur.

“Just be aware that it can occur, and it does occur suddenly when it’s been extremely hot,” said Erin Buchanan, area spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “And it’s a phenomenon that we see every summer. It’s not unique to Louisiana.”

If your vehicle is damaged as a result of buckling or blowups, she said, the first step is to file an insurance claim.

“They can certainly go through their insurance; we suggest they do that,” Buchanan said. “In addition, too, if they would like to try and get reimbursed for any costs, they can file a damage claim with DOTD, it’s actually with the office of, Division of Administration.”

LaDOTD also wants to remind people to report road buckles when they see them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Do you know why roads buckle in the heat like it did Tuesday in Parma?

At 8:48 p.m., Louisiana State Police posted to Facebook that all lanes are now open on Airline Highway in Gonzales after the road buckled earlier this evening.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.