Dangerous heat today and through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! An Excessive Heat Warning is in place across most of the ArkLaTex until 8:00 this evening and unfortunately, I expect that to be expended through most of the weekend. High temperatures above 105 are looking likely today in some places with feels like temperatures likely rising to near 115 thanks to the returned humidity. Tonight we will remain very humid and likely won’t see temperatures drop below the 80-degree mark.

The weekend will bring no relief with additional heat alerts likely. Temperatures will stay in the 100-107 degree range and could be near record highs in some areas. No relief is expected at night with overnight lows holding close to 80. More sunny and dry weather is ahead.

As we go into next week we will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential development. However, a large ridge of high pressure anchored just north of the ArkLaTex would likely prevent any impacts locally with the bulk of the moisture being steered into Texas. If we’re lucky a few showers may brush across the far southern ArkLaTex, but most of us will remain very hot and dry. Temperatures early in the week may ease back a few degrees but remain above 100 before climbing again toward midweek.

