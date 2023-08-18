Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Dangerous heat today and through the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! An Excessive Heat Warning is in place across most of the ArkLaTex until 8:00 this evening and unfortunately, I expect that to be expended through most of the weekend. High temperatures above 105 are looking likely today in some places with feels like temperatures likely rising to near 115 thanks to the returned humidity. Tonight we will remain very humid and likely won’t see temperatures drop below the 80-degree mark.

The weekend will bring no relief with additional heat alerts likely. Temperatures will stay in the 100-107 degree range and could be near record highs in some areas. No relief is expected at night with overnight lows holding close to 80. More sunny and dry weather is ahead.

As we go into next week we will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential development. However, a large ridge of high pressure anchored just north of the ArkLaTex would likely prevent any impacts locally with the bulk of the moisture being steered into Texas. If we’re lucky a few showers may brush across the far southern ArkLaTex, but most of us will remain very hot and dry. Temperatures early in the week may ease back a few degrees but remain above 100 before climbing again toward midweek.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
April Poitras, 44, was arrested Aug. 15, 2023 for allegedly pointing a laser at a police...
Blanchard woman arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter
Caddo Commission
Caddo Parish helps residents of Silver Lake Apartments
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Candlestick...
Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him
Police share video of vape shop robbery that led to deadly shootout
‘It doesn’t make a lot of sense,’ said Caddo Parish DA’s Office following protest for case they’re not working

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Dangerous heat this afternoon
Austin's Friday Midday Weather Update
Dangerous heat returns to the ArkLaTex
Near record breaking heat likely through the weekend
Dangerous heat returns to the ArkLaTex
Matt's morning weather update