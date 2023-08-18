Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

City of Natchitoches says brown water due to concentrated minerals

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the City of Natchitoches, an “extreme concentration” of minerals is causing water to be tinted or discolored.

Officials say due to a lack of rain and extreme temperatures, the mineral content of lakes, rivers and streams is heavily concentrated. They say despite the water system’s multiphase treatment, some minerals are breaking through. Manganese is the main cause of the discolored water.

The City says they have made multiple changes to help with this issue, and that the water is safe to drink.

“The water remains safe to drink as this is an aesthetic issue only. Weekly bacteriological sampling continues to be conducted and results remain negative affirming again that the water remains safe to drink.”

Mayor Ronnie Williams urges customers to conserve as much water as possible during this heat wave.

