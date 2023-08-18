Breastfeeding has benefits for both mom and baby that can last a lifetime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - August is National Breastfeeding Month, and the benefits of breastfeeding for both the mother and baby can last a lifetime.

It’s no secret that breastmilk helps boost your baby’s immune system and makes them less likely to have allergies. However, breastfeeding can require both practice and patience.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, KSLA was joined live by Brenda Dalton, founder of the Lactation Resource Center in Shreveport, who spoke about the benefits of breastfeeding and how to work through some of the challenges.

Dalton discussed a number of topics, including the minimum amount of breastmilk babies can benefit from, the long-term benefits, whether pumping burns as many calories as breastfeeding, the most common issues mothers face when breastfeeding, and suggestions for mothers who aren’t producing enough milk.

