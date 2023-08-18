Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Breastfeeding has benefits for both mom and baby that can last a lifetime

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(David D / CC BY 2.0)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - August is National Breastfeeding Month, and the benefits of breastfeeding for both the mother and baby can last a lifetime.

It’s no secret that breastmilk helps boost your baby’s immune system and makes them less likely to have allergies. However, breastfeeding can require both practice and patience.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, KSLA was joined live by Brenda Dalton, founder of the Lactation Resource Center in Shreveport, who spoke about the benefits of breastfeeding and how to work through some of the challenges.

Dalton discussed a number of topics, including the minimum amount of breastmilk babies can benefit from, the long-term benefits, whether pumping burns as many calories as breastfeeding, the most common issues mothers face when breastfeeding, and suggestions for mothers who aren’t producing enough milk.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb...
Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat; all-clear given about 1 p.m.
Minnion Jackson's parents have a tribute to their son in their home.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of high school football player
16-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches; suspect sought
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say

Latest News

BPDD is holding public auditions to cast its production of Cinderella.
BPCC holding auditions for ‘Cinderella’
"... I understand, that’s their world coming in here to my classroom. And I’m with them for...
A teacher’s day is ‘wild, wild but beautiful’
Philadelphia Center holding 33rd Annual Auction Against AIDS
Philadelphia Center holding 33rd Annual Auction Against AIDS
Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, Ark.
Howard Memorial Hospital celebrates national recognition