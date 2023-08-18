BPCC holding auditions for ‘Cinderella’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you have ever wanted to try your hand at an opening act, now is your chance. Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is offering you a safe place to put yourself out there.

The school’s production of “Cinderella” needs roles filled, and now is your opportunity to be a star.

Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, director, and Kim Condon, events and programs coordinator, joined KSLA live Thursday, Aug. 17 to talk all things “Cinderella.”

They’re looking to fill roles for all ages, even kids.

The dates to audition are Monday, Aug. 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on BPCC’s campus at the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C.

