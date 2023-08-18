Boil advisory issued for Homer, Louisiana

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the entire town of Homer, Louisiana.

On August 17, the town of Homer, Louisiana, issued a boil advisory and is asking that residents boil their water before use.

The advisory was issued due to the Homer Water System experiencing problems and the water supply being of questionable microbiology quality.

“Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. Upon such notification, the Homer Water System will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found safe,” says Vivan Moffett, public works supervisor of water and sewer.

