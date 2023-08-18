Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Another wildfire burns in Sabine Parish; residents being evacuated

Several wildfires broke out in Sabine Parish, La. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The fires appear to...
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Residents are being evacuated due to a wildfire in Sabine Parish.

A woods fire began Friday afternoon (Aug. 18) east of Zwolle. According to officials, the fire is located east of Hwy 171 between Old Pleasant Hill Road and Hwy 120 near Zwolle.

The fire is right behind the new North Sabine Fire Station.

Citizens on Thunder Road, Mallard Road and homes near this area on Hwy 120 and Old Pleasant Hill Road are asked to evacuate.

Sheriff’s deputies are in the area warning residents.

