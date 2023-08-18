2 from Shreveport accused of heavy equipment theft in Alexandria

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Shreveport have been accused of stealing heavy equipment from a business in Alexandria on August 7.

Johnathan Bradley, 24, and Chelsea Bradley, 22, were both charged with theft greater than $25,000 and criminal conspiracy.

On August 7, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5900 block of Skye Street, where they learned that a 20′ trailer and excavator were stolen from the business.

Through their investigation, RPSO discovered that individuals out of Shreveport rented a U-Haul truck that was allegedly used to steal this equipment.

On August 9, detectives made contact with Chelsea, who was taken into custody with the assistance of the Shreveport Police Department detectives and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. On Thursday, August 10, she was extradited back to Rapides Parish and booked into Detention Center-1.

RPSO detectives, again with assistance from the Shreveport Police Department, as well as Louisiana State Police Troop G, located Johnathan, who was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. On August 11 he was also extradited back to Rapides Parish and booked into Detention Center-1.

On August 17, an officer with the Shreveport Police Department located the stolen equipment, which was then returned to its rightful owner.

On August 11, Chelsea was released on a $4,000 bond and Johnathan was released on a $7,500 bond.

