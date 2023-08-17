Getting Answers
Volunteer fireman hit by firetruck in Sabine Parish, airlifted to hospital in Alexandria

Woods fire near Mill Street and White City Road off Highway 171 near the Sabine/Vernon parish line(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A volunteer fireman was injured while assisting a firetruck that was backing up, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 16 around 4:30 p.m. near White City Road and Highway 171, where crews have been working to contain wildfires in the area that sparked a few days ago. The sheriff’s office says the firefighter was helping the firetruck as it was backing up. The injured firefighter was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Alexandria. Officials say he’s expected to be alright.

Meanwhile, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the fire west of Highway 171 north of Hornbeck is contained. White City Road has been reopened. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a wooded area near the railroad tracks north of White City Road.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell continues to stress the dangerous situation these dry conditions are creating. A statewide burn ban remains in place.

