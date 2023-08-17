SPAR program gives parents a couple more hours of childcare — for free

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As students head back to the classroom, the City of Shreveport has resources for parents who need a couple more hours of childcare.

SPAR is hosting a free after-school program at various locations throughout the city.

“This program is in 15 different community centers through the City of Shreveport,” explained Kenneth Cornelius, manager of SPAR’s recreation division. “And whichever center they choose, it’s just best they go by the center, take a birth certificate and they can register the kids for free.”

One Shreveport mom said this program is something she needs.

“It helps a lot because it’s free, and it’s after school, because we all need that,” Wilona Jett said. “Especially during these times, and I work until 5 o’clock.”

She also appreciates how this program helps kids academically.

“It’s very helpful because she always has math homework and it’s always done before I get here,” Jett said of her daughter. “So that’s very helpful because all I have to do is find something to eat and we’re done for the day.”

The staff is another thing Jett likes about the program.

“Wonderful people that’s here, that’s over the children. They’re very respectful, they’re very helpful to the children and very encouraging.”

The Participant Registration Form can be printed and taken to the staff at the SPAR community center you choose. Each center also has a preprinted form that can be completed and turned in at the center. It is a good idea to review the form online to determine the information required.

SPAR is offering free after school tutoring for the 2023-24 school year. (SPAR)

