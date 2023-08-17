Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Scorching heat returns to the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - I hope you got outside the past few days and took advantage of the cooler weather because unfortunately we have another heatwave developing across the ArkLaTex!

For this morning, still comfy out there with wake up temperatures generally in the 60s and low 70s but this quickly changes this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine and our wind switching to the south. Highs should soar into the triple digits along and west of I-49 with some places in east Texas nearing 105. Locations in southwest Arkansas will likely stay in the mid 90s.

It turns even hotter Friday and into the weekend as a massive ridge of high pressure builds east into the region. Highs will range from 104 to 108 each day from Friday through Sunday with some new records possible. Humidity won’t be awful with this next round of heat but still noticeable and still enough to push feels like temperatures close to 110.

Looking ahead to next week, there are signs that a disturbance could arrive from the Gulf of Mexico bringing better rain chances to the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Keep your fingers crossed for some much needed rain!

Otherwise, it continues to look very hot and dry for a majority of the region with more triple digits likely through next week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

