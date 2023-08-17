Medicare coverage explained in 4 steps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As individuals enter into their retirement years, they often find themselves having to navigate the world of Medicare.

As a program that’s typically for those age 65 or older, it may be a daunting task to learn the ins and outs.

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live Wednesday (Aug. 16) to give a breakdown of Medicare and explain four easy steps to help understand the program.

He discussed:

who’s eligible,

coverage options,

how to enroll,

what it costs, and,

what supplemental coverage might be needed.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

