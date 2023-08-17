Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Medicare coverage explained in 4 steps

(MGN)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As individuals enter into their retirement years, they often find themselves having to navigate the world of Medicare.

As a program that’s typically for those age 65 or older, it may be a daunting task to learn the ins and outs.

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live Wednesday (Aug. 16) to give a breakdown of Medicare and explain four easy steps to help understand the program.

He discussed:

  • who’s eligible,
  • coverage options,
  • how to enroll,
  • what it costs, and,
  • what supplemental coverage might be needed.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

