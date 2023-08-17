Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man sentenced to 20 years for impersonating officer, handcuffing woman in her home

Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36
Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for pretending to be a police officer and terrorizing a woman.

Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36, was found guilty in March for false personation of a peace officer and responsively guilty of false imprisonment in connection to a June 22, 2022 incident.

Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36, was found guilty of false impersonation of a peace officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and false imprisonment.

In 2022, officials say Ruffins went to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments dressed in a ballistic vest, duty rig belt, handcuffs, a collapsible baton and pepper spray. He then entered the apartment and handcuffed the resident while he searched her home for a gun she was legally allowed to have. Children were present at the time.

The woman testified that Ruffins presented himself as a member of law enforcement. He had reportedly been to the apartment complex multiple times trying to get a job doing security patrols. He also presented himself as a member of SPD to the apartment manager.

The judge sentenced Ruffins as a fourth-felony offender, mandating the 20-year sentence at hard labor.

