Man sentenced to 20 years for impersonating officer, handcuffing woman in her home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for pretending to be a police officer and terrorizing a woman.

Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36, was found guilty in March for false personation of a peace officer and responsively guilty of false imprisonment in connection to a June 22, 2022 incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE>>

Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36, was found guilty of false impersonation of a peace officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and false imprisonment.

In 2022, officials say Ruffins went to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments dressed in a ballistic vest, duty rig belt, handcuffs, a collapsible baton and pepper spray. He then entered the apartment and handcuffed the resident while he searched her home for a gun she was legally allowed to have. Children were present at the time.

The woman testified that Ruffins presented himself as a member of law enforcement. He had reportedly been to the apartment complex multiple times trying to get a job doing security patrols. He also presented himself as a member of SPD to the apartment manager.

The judge sentenced Ruffins as a fourth-felony offender, mandating the 20-year sentence at hard labor.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.