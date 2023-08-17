Man pleads guilty to choking wife while 3 young children stood on other side of door

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and child endangerment, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Joe Butler Jr., 31, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court to domestic abuse with serious bodily injury and three counts of domestic abuse with child endangerment. Butler’s trial was scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 21.

The DA’s office says back on Aug. 24, 2021, Butler became “enraged” when his wife asked him not to smoke synthetic marijuana in the house. Butler pulled his wife into their bedroom, locked the door, and choked her until she was unconscious. The DA’s office says her three young children were on the other side of the door and could hear their mother gasping for breath.

The victim was later able to get out of the house and call 911.

About a week after this happened, the DA’s office says Butler called his wife and tried to justify his actions, telling her when she misbehaved, she’d be disciplined just like her children.

As per the plea agreement, the DA’s office will file a habitual offender bill on Butler to enhance his sentencing. As a second time felony offender, the DA’s office says Butler faces at least two years and four months in prison, and up to 16 years. For each count of domestic abuse with child endangerment, Butler faces at least one year and up to six years in prison.

As such, when Butler returns to court on Sept. 7, he faces a total of up to 34 years in prison.

