Man arrested in connection with April shooting in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Hope.

The Hope Police Department says on Aug. 17, detectives arrested Laquan Jaynes Jr., 24, of Hope. His arrest was the result of a warrant being issued for a shooting that happened back on April 9 in the 1400 block of E Hickory Street.

Haynes was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center on charges of first-degree battery and terroristic acts (2 counts). Haynes will remain in jail pending his first court appearance, the police department says.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.