Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man arrested in connection with April shooting in Hope

Laquan Haynes Jr., 24
Laquan Haynes Jr., 24(Hope Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Hope.

The Hope Police Department says on Aug. 17, detectives arrested Laquan Jaynes Jr., 24, of Hope. His arrest was the result of a warrant being issued for a shooting that happened back on April 9 in the 1400 block of E Hickory Street.

Haynes was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center on charges of first-degree battery and terroristic acts (2 counts). Haynes will remain in jail pending his first court appearance, the police department says.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

