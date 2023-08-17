Haughton High School’s Christian Turner commits to play for Arkansas baseball
Turner also plays quarterback for Buccaneers football program
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - It appears Christian Turner won’t be too far away from home, when continuing his athletic journey in college.
The Haughton High School baseball star announced his verbal commitment to play for the University of Arkansas.
Turner, who also plays quarterback for the Buccaneers, hit six home runs and brought in 38 runs batted in during the 2023 season.
