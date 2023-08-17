SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The incident happened at the Jolie Apartments on Quail Creek Road.

Firefighters rescue cat, dog from apartment blaze (KSLA)

Officials say the fire caused heavy damage to a lower apartment. An elderly man was able to exit the building safely, with firefighters later rescuing his cat and dog.

Three adjacent apartments received smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.