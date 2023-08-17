Getting Answers
Firefighters rescue cat, dog from apartment blaze
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The incident happened at the Jolie Apartments on Quail Creek Road.

Officials say the fire caused heavy damage to a lower apartment. An elderly man was able to exit the building safely, with firefighters later rescuing his cat and dog.

Three adjacent apartments received smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

