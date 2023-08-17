Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Chewable THC Gummies to help patients replace Opioids

Capital Wellness Solutions released 40mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused medical marijuana gummy on Thursday afternoon.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Wellness Solutions released 40mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) infused medical marijuana gummy on Thursday afternoon.

The new gummy is called “O’MY!,” and is designed to help people who face health challenges.

“Before this we did not have something this strong. Many patients would like a stronger solution especially in the pain management side,” Randy Mire said, Capitol Wellness Solutions Pharmacist and Founder.

The medical marijuana dispensary is working with the Southern University Agricultural Research Center to expand the access of medical marijuana statewide.

According to Randy Mire, Pharmacist and founder of the Capitol Wellness Solutions in Baton Rouge, typical prescriptions may include people who use THC chews to help ease anxiety or for pain management.

Patients will need a recommendation from their local pharmacist. Click here for more information and a list of partnered physicians. https://capitolpharmacy.com/

