Centenary football continues to work before first game in 82 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Now We Go!

It’s not a statement just seen on the backs of coaches at Centenary. It’s a mentality that all players have bought into.

After a busy Summer, that included a trip to Paris, Gents football players will kickoff the program’s first appearance on the gridiron since 1941.

Saturday, the team visits Millsaps College for a 5:00 kickoff in Jackson, Mississippi.

The following weekend, Byron Dawson’s crew will host East Texas Baptist, August 24 at Mayo Field on Centenary’s campus.

According to the Gents 2023 schedule, two home games will be played at Evangel Christian Academy’s Rodney Duron Field.

KSLA News 12′s Chris Demirdjian visits with the team ahead of this weekend’s big event.

