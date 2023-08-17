Caddo Parish helps residents of Silver Lake apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After challenges have become apparent in the apartment’s community, the Caddo Commission joined with other government agencies and nonprofits to offer assistance.

On August 17, the Parish of Caddo announced its intent to assist Silver Lake apartment residents. The announcement comes after the discovery that residents living in the complex were continuing to live with no water or basic utilities and had no ability to relocate.

The Parish of Caddo and the City of Shreveport Office of Community Development are working to determine needs such as short-term housing and relocation assistance. Caddo Parish is partnering with Hope Connections and Providence House by providing funding that will be used to help offset costs for the residents in need.

“Helping Caddo Parish citizens in need will always be one of our top priorities,” said Caddo Parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant. “We strongly believe in the power of collaboration, and will continue to work alongside the City and our area agencies to best meet the needs of the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Bryant.

Residents that have been affected are urged to contact Hope Connections at (318) 670-4591 and the Providence House at (318) 221-7887 for assistance.

