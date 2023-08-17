BPCC returns to class, adds new classes, expands partnership with ULM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - New changes will include new classes, provide new student tutoring, and benefits for students with developmental needs.

On August 17, Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is returning to class for the 2023 fall semester.

New additions have been added to BPCC’s courses, such as two new Fiber Optics classes. Enrollment is still currently open for these classes, and AT&T has provided some scholarship funds for people who want to take the courses to earn their certifications.

Several industrial, technological, and electrical certifications and degrees will be available as well.

The allied health department offers 13 courses itself, including paramedics, nursing, phlebotomy, and more. Medical office courses are also available, for classes like medical billing.

BPCC is ever-growing, and this year is bringing new changes also including a signed agreement to expand its partnership with the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM).

Due to the expansion, a new corequisite model will be offered for students with developmental needs to enroll in English 101 together with a supplemental laboratory course.

ULM’s new agreement also will provide graduate student tutors for BPCC’s online English tutors, and students attending BPCC’S Nights Online Weekend (NOW) College. BPCC will also provide external opportunities for ULM’S English graduate students.

Dr. John Pratte, the dean of the college of arts, education, and science at ULM, said it’s a win-win for both institutions

“This agreement represents a great educational opportunity for students from both BPCC and ULM,” Pratte said. “Freshmen at BPCC will receive additional tutoring help with their composition and writing courses, while graduate students at ULM will get much-needed experiences in applying what they have learned in their studies.

“Communication is the key to higher education,” said Vicki Dennis, dean of arts, humanities, and social sciences at BPCC. “If we can teach students to write and to speak, then they can go out and find the job that they need. This agreement is incredibly important to providing resources to our students.”

