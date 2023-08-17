Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Blanchard woman arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter

April Poitras, 44, was arrested Aug. 15, 2023 for allegedly pointing a laser at a police...
April Poitras, 44, was arrested Aug. 15, 2023 for allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Blanchard has been arrested for reportedly pointing a green laser light at an aircraft, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The aircraft in question was a police helicopter.

April Poitras, 44, was taken into custody by a deputy after the officer got a complaint from a Baltimore Police helicopter crew on Aug. 15. Crew members say someone aimed a green laser light at them during a training flight from Metro Aviation, who built the helicopter.

A Caddo deputy was patrolling the area at the time and was able to follow the helicopter’s spotlight to the location where the laser was coming from. That’s where he discovered Poitras pointing the light at the helicopter and the ground. She was detained until the Blanchard Police Department arrived, then arrested.

Poitras is charged with unlawful aiming of a laser at an aircraft. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb...
Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat; all-clear given about 1 p.m.
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute; SPD searching for alleged suspect
Minnion Jackson's parents have a tribute to their son in their home.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of high school football player
16-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches; suspect sought
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say

Latest News

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
Woods fire near Mill Street and White City Road off Highway 171 near the Sabine/Vernon parish...
Volunteer fireman hit by firetruck in Sabine Parish, airlifted to hospital in Alexandria
Philadelphia Center holding 33rd Annual Auction Against AIDS
Philadelphia Center holding 33rd Annual Auction Against AIDS
Firefighters rescue cat, dog from apartment blaze
Firefighters rescue cat, dog from apartment blaze; man in custody for allegedly throwing rocks at responders