Blanchard woman arrested for allegedly pointing laser at police helicopter

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Blanchard has been arrested for reportedly pointing a green laser light at an aircraft, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says. The aircraft in question was a police helicopter.

April Poitras, 44, was taken into custody by a deputy after the officer got a complaint from a Baltimore Police helicopter crew on Aug. 15. Crew members say someone aimed a green laser light at them during a training flight from Metro Aviation, who built the helicopter.

A Caddo deputy was patrolling the area at the time and was able to follow the helicopter’s spotlight to the location where the laser was coming from. That’s where he discovered Poitras pointing the light at the helicopter and the ground. She was detained until the Blanchard Police Department arrived, then arrested.

Poitras is charged with unlawful aiming of a laser at an aircraft. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

