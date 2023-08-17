Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania on Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who died last week in Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

The president is expected to arrive before visiting hours for Ellen Casey, also a former first lady of Pennsylvania, at St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Casey, the widow of Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey and the mother of Casey, D-Pa., died last week at age 91. Biden issued a statement Monday commemorating her life.

“On the many trips I’ve taken home to Scranton over the decades, one of the things I’ve looked forward to most was the chance to visit or talk with Ellen Casey – I truly loved her,” Biden said.

The president, who grew up a few blocks from the Casey household, said Ellen Casey embodied the “Scranton values,” of family and public service.

Biden is no stranger to grief or loss, having lost his wife and infant daughter in a 1972 car accident. He lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. And he talks often about how these experiences have shaped who he is, first as a U.S. senator, then as vice president and now president.

Ellen Casey lost her husband, who served as governor in the late 80s through the early 90s, to an infection in 2000. The former Democratic governor rose to national prominence for his strong opposition to abortion, which often put him at odds with the Democratic Party.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb...
Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat; all-clear given about 1 p.m.
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
Minnion Jackson's parents have a tribute to their son in their home.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of high school football player
16-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches; suspect sought
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say

Latest News

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Caddo Commission
Caddo Parish helps residents of Silver Lake apartments
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Reginald Jamar Ruffins, 36
Man sentenced to 20 years for impersonating officer, handcuffing woman in her home