Back to triple digit temperatures tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You have made it through half of your week, and sadly the end of these relatively comfortable conditions. Starting tomorrow, we have Heat Advisories back in the area for most areas in east Texas. This means temperatures in the triple digits are expected to make its return while the humidity still remains in the comfortable region, for now.

Temperatures for tomorrow reach back into the triple digits across most areas in the ArkLaTex due to a ridge moving its way back into the region and north of us. However, it will not feel quite as hot just yet because the dew points are still remaining in the high 50′s and low 60′s for tomorrow. We will wake up tomorrow feeling comfortable as we go outside, but the daytime heating and this ridge will push our temperatures back up into the triple digits once again.

The rest of the week will remain in the triple digits, for Shreveport and most areas, while the humidity continues to climb upwards. By the weekend, we should see the entire ArkLaTex back under either a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning with no rain in sight. So, continue to stay safe from the heat, drink water, water your plants, wear sunscreen, and stay cool!

Have a great evening!

-CJ Cartledge

