Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Back to triple digit temperatures tomorrow

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - You have made it through half of your week, and sadly the end of these relatively comfortable conditions. Starting tomorrow, we have Heat Advisories back in the area for most areas in east Texas. This means temperatures in the triple digits are expected to make its return while the humidity still remains in the comfortable region, for now.

Temperatures for tomorrow reach back into the triple digits across most areas in the ArkLaTex due to a ridge moving its way back into the region and north of us. However, it will not feel quite as hot just yet because the dew points are still remaining in the high 50′s and low 60′s for tomorrow. We will wake up tomorrow feeling comfortable as we go outside, but the daytime heating and this ridge will push our temperatures back up into the triple digits once again.

The rest of the week will remain in the triple digits, for Shreveport and most areas, while the humidity continues to climb upwards. By the weekend, we should see the entire ArkLaTex back under either a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning with no rain in sight. So, continue to stay safe from the heat, drink water, water your plants, wear sunscreen, and stay cool!

Have a great evening!

-CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
3 injured after shots fired into home on Cleveland Street
Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb...
Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat; all-clear given about 1 p.m.

Latest News

Heat returns back to the ArkLaTex
CJ's Wednesday evening weather update
Heat returning late this week
Another beautiful day! Sadly it won’t last
Heat returning late this week
Austin's Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
Bruce: Mid August and right on que the tropics are heating up
As expected, the tropical Atlantic is beginning to ‘awaken’