Summer Heat Safety Tips

Back into the frying pan!

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Friday is right there! What else is right here? The heat, it’s returned to the ArkLaTex with highs in the triple digits looking possible once again across the region and unfortunately, this looks like the case going forward. Most of East Texas is under Heat Advisory today until 8 PM. The humidity is rising slightly today but it won’t be as bad as last week, for now at least.

It turns even hotter Friday and into the weekend as a massive ridge of high pressure builds east into the region. Highs will range from 104 to 108 each day from Friday through Sunday with some new records possible. Humidity won’t be awful with this next round of heat but still noticeable and still enough to push feels like temperatures close to 110.

Looking ahead to next week, there are signs that a disturbance could arrive from the Gulf of Mexico bringing better rain chances to the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Keep your fingers crossed for some much-needed rain!

