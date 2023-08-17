Argument leads to man allegedly shooting mother of his child, 1 other; SPD searching for him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - What started as a verbal altercation ended in two people getting shot.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8 at about 9 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 9000 block of Candlestick Lane for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials with the police department said.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 people shot on Candlestick Circle]

The Shreveport Fire Department then transported the victims to a local area hospital; the two are expected to recover.

Upon investigation, detectives learned that the victims were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with one of the victim’s child’s father Deon Wesley, 27. Police say the witnesses stated Wesley retrieved a firearm and fired shots, striking the victims.

Deon Wesley (9-24-95) (SPD)

Detectives with SPD have obtained arrest warrants for Wesley for two counts of second-degree aggravated battery.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Wesley’s location, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373

