Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

2 new cornhole courts open at Caddo Parish parks

New cornhole court at Eddie D. Jones Park in Keithville, La.
New cornhole court at Eddie D. Jones Park in Keithville, La.(Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two new cornhole courts have been opened at a couple of parks in Caddo Parish.

The public can now enjoy new, covered courts at the following parish parks:

  • Earl G. Williamson Park, 11428 Hwy. 1, Oil City
  • Eddie D. Jones Park, 8400 Mike Clark Rd., Keithville
New cornhole court at Earl G. Williams Park in Oil City, La.
New cornhole court at Earl G. Williams Park in Oil City, La.(Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation)

“Cornhole is one of the most popular recreational sports in America and we are truly listening to our citizen needs,” said Caddo Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “We’re excited to provide trendy, fun, and recreational park amenities to drive Caddo Parish families and visitors to our parks.”

Each court is covered with a commercial shade for protection from the sun, extreme heat, and rain. Citizens will need to bring their own bags to play.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Woman fatally shot during domestic dispute identified; SPD searching for suspect
Bossier Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 due to a bomb...
Bossier Elementary placed on brief lockdown due to bomb threat; all-clear given about 1 p.m.
Minnion Jackson's parents have a tribute to their son in their home.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of high school football player
16-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches; suspect sought
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say

Latest News

Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, Ark.
Howard Memorial Hospital celebrates national recognition
Philadelphia Center holding 33rd Annual Auction Against AIDS
Philadelphia Center holding 33rd Annual Auction Against AIDS
BPCC returning to class
BPCC returns to class, adds new classes, expands partnership with ULM
Youths take part in an after-school program Aug. 16, 2023, that Shreveport Public Assembly and...
SPAR program gives parents a couple more hours of childcare — for free