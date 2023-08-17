2 new cornhole courts open at Caddo Parish parks

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two new cornhole courts have been opened at a couple of parks in Caddo Parish.

The public can now enjoy new, covered courts at the following parish parks:

Earl G. Williamson Park, 11428 Hwy. 1, Oil City

Eddie D. Jones Park, 8400 Mike Clark Rd., Keithville

New cornhole court at Earl G. Williams Park in Oil City, La. (Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation)

“Cornhole is one of the most popular recreational sports in America and we are truly listening to our citizen needs,” said Caddo Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley. “We’re excited to provide trendy, fun, and recreational park amenities to drive Caddo Parish families and visitors to our parks.”

Each court is covered with a commercial shade for protection from the sun, extreme heat, and rain. Citizens will need to bring their own bags to play.

