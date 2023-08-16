Wildfire in Vernon Parish in Fal Road, Cryers Crossing area

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forestry Service, and firefighters are on the scene of a woods fire in the area of Fal Road and the western side of Cryers Crossing.

Forestry service personnel have deployed dozers and the fire is contained at this time:

**** FIRE ALERT **** VPSO, US Forestry Service Personnel, and Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a second... Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

