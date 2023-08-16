Texarkana Arkansas School District begins year with increased security measures, teacher pay

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas School District is one of the largest districts in southwest Arkansas, with an estimated 3,900 students!

To kick off the year, school leaders have teamed with Bright Futures, a nonprofit organization that encourages community volunteers to help meet the needs of students.

Superintendent Becky Kesler said the issue of campus security was also addressed over the summer months.

“We are really excited about the new school year, we put in a lot of safety features. I think our parents will be very excited about 13 armed security guards throughout the district. We have interventionists at several of our campuses.”

Kesler said the district now has the ability to do background checks on parents and visitors, which will require a photo ID for all who enter campus buildings. The district has also bumped basic pay for first year teachers to $50,000 a year.

“It has really helped us to recruit teachers from both Arkansas and Texas. We have seen a lot of them jump over here because our salaries have seen such an increase.”

That increase was a result of the LEARNS ACT passed by Ark. law makers earlier this year.

