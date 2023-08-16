Southwestern Energy donates $60k to Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The hefty donation to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will help bridge the resource gap for neighborhoods in need.

On August 16, Southwestern Energy (SWN) donated $60,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. This donation will help launch the organization’s first Mobile Food Van and support existing child hunger and disaster relief programs.

“Hunger is an issue faced by Americans across the country and we recognize the specific needs in Northwest Louisiana,” said Andy Huggins, senior vice president & Haynesville Division head at Southwestern Energy. “When we say that we’re the right people, doing the right things, this is exactly what we mean: working with community organizations to address local needs in a way that is truly impactful. We look forward to this ongoing partnership with the Food Bank.”

The Mobile Food Van will deliver fresh and nutritious food directly to underserved neighborhoods across northwest Louisiana. The goal is to bridge the gap between available resources and those who have difficulty accessing traditional food bank locations.

“Adding wheels to our services, the Mobile Food Van will expand our reach and ability to help more Louisianans,” Martha Marak, Executive Director at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana said. “This dedicated team and Board of Directors are excited to embark on these new endeavors, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Southwestern Energy for their unwavering commitment to the community’s well-being.”

Funds from the donation will also support the food bank’s Backpack program in Red River Parish, a program that provides children from low-income families with food to take home for the weekend and holidays. These backpacks are discreetly distributed at schools and contain nutritious snacks and easy-to-prepare meals.

SWN has donated a total of $85,000 to the Backpack program since the company moved to Louisiana in 2021.

Additionally, SWN’s contributions are backing the Food Bank’s Disaster Relief Initiative, which provided immediate assistance during the recent power outages in Caddo, Bossier, and DeSoto Parishes.

To find out more information or to donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, visit https://www.foodbanknla.org/.

