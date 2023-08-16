Woman fighting for her life after being shot at residence on Dallas Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman is fighting for her life after having been shot at a residence in Shreveport’s Valencia subdivision.

Shreveport first responders were summoned to Dallas Street between Zeke Drive and Beaumont Street at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s when five Fire Department units were sent to a medical emergency at that location.

A half dozen police units responded a minute later. That number has since grown to eight.

Police say that the gunman did know the woman and that he fled from the scene. Authorities are hunting for him now.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

