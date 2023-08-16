Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman fighting for her life after being shot at residence on Dallas Street

Police say that the gunman did know the woman and that he fled from the scene
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening...
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Dallas Street on the evening of Aug. 16, 2023.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman is fighting for her life after having been shot at a residence in Shreveport’s Valencia subdivision.

Shreveport first responders were summoned to Dallas Street between Zeke Drive and Beaumont Street at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 16), Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s when five Fire Department units were sent to a medical emergency at that location.

A half dozen police units responded a minute later. That number has since grown to eight.

Police say that the gunman did know the woman and that he fled from the scene. Authorities are hunting for him now.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
SPD investigating fatal stabbing near Mansfield Road
Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
3 injured after shots fired into home on Cleveland Street
Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to...
City council chairman rescinds staffer pay raises

Latest News

16-year-old shot, killed in Natchitoches
Low water pressure in Shreveport
Minnion Jackson's parents have a tribute to their son in their home.
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of high school football player
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools