Summer Heat Safety Tips

Sci-Port’s ‘A Night with Elvis’ hopes to take guests down memory lane

Sci-Port reopens to members, will reopen to public Friday
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Sci-Port Discovery Center is gearing up for a special event: A Night with Elvis.

A collection of memorabilia will be on display courtesy of the James Burton Foundation, the Tillman Franks family, Dianne Harmon, Winston Hall and Chris Booras. Music Historian Johnny Wessler and Founder/President of the Elvis Angels Fan Club Dianne Harmon will take a blast to the past and share stories about the King.

There will be a cash bar with an Elvis-inspired cocktail, with dinner consisting of pizza or a hotdog, bottled water and an Elvis-inspired dessert.

The night will conclude with a showing of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”

The event takes place on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the movie starting at 7:15 p.m. Admission is $30 per person or $25 for Sci-Port members.

