Summer Heat Safety Tips

Overton Brooks hosts first townhall since COVID

All veterans invited to attend
(KNOE)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A face-to-face with veterans is being held to discuss topics affecting them.

On August 17, at 5 p.m., the first Veteran’s Town Hall since COVID is being held at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, 510 East Stoner Avenue.

The event will be a hybrid event on ZOOM for veterans who can’t be there in person.

“We hope to get as many Veterans as possible,” says Phillip Butterfield, the OBVAMC public affairs officer.

Topics of discussion:

  • Veteran Benefits
  • CMS Star Rating
  • Beneficiary Travel

Join on ZOOM:

Veteran Town Hall at Overton Brooks and on Zoom.
Veteran Town Hall at Overton Brooks and on Zoom.(ksla)

