Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New snake species named after actor Harrison Ford

Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison...
Tachymenoides harrisonfordi: Scientists named a newly-discovered snake species after Harrison Ford.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Harrison Ford’s character Indiana Jones famously can’t stand snakes, but now the actor has a species named after him.

The species is named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi.

Scientists discovered the new type of slender snake in Peru last year.

A single male snake of the species measuring 16 inches long was discovered sunbathing in a swamp in the Andes mountains.

They named the species after Ford in honor of his decadeslong environmental advocacy.

This is the third species named after the actor. The other two are an ant and a spider.

Ford joked he can’t understand why scientists keep naming critters that terrify children after him.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some residents in Sabine Parish, La. near Florien are being told to evacuate their homes...
Sabine Parish wildfires contained; at least 8 houses destroyed or heavily damaged
A break from the heat & humidity on the way
Finally some relief on the way
Police say these surveillance camera images show two customers who engaged three robbers in a...
Double homicide began as vape shop robbery that ended in deadly shootout, police say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green held a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 to...
City council chairman rescinds staffer pay raises

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Sabine wildfires leave extensive damage
Community recovering after Sabine Parish wildfires
Restaurant leads recovery efforts in Sabine Parish
President Biden on Tuesday said Hawaii will get “whatever” it needs from the federal government...
LIVE: Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 101 as grim search of burned-out structures continues